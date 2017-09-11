Although Sydney PD seems to be a hot bed for sexist activity, the fringes of the story are equally steeped in misogyny. The main source of this disrespect comes from the brothel where the murdered woman, who is more than likely a sex worker named Cinnamon, was employed. Alexander (David Dencik), the 42-year-old “tutor” who works there, is dating Robin’s 17-year-old daughter Mary (Alice Englert), whom she gave up for adoption right after giving birth. There is already an obvious level of manipulation between this adult man and his teenage “girlfriend.” But Alexander’s dislike for women becomes more obvious and alarming when he explains a previous research project he worked on. The title? The Destiny Of Man: Is To Enslave Women. While you would assume it would be hard to get more misogynistic than that name, Alexander does, saying Aussie feminist writer Germaine Greer “just wanted to shake her titties at the world. And by middle age, these very same titties are getting droopy and nobody really wants to see them any more.” That right there is simple Misogyny 101.