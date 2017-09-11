Zayn Malik Gave His 2 Cents On All That Taylor Swift Drama

Because it seems like everyone and their mother has to weigh in on Taylor Swift these days, former One Direction member Zayn Malik has also shared his thoughts. During an interview with The Fader, Malik, who's currently working on his second solo album Z2, was asked about his relationship with the controversial pop star, and basically, he wants to stay out of it.
"When it comes to anything that has to do with trivia about people's personal lives or things that's going on in their careers, I don't necessarily pay too much attention," he prefaced. "I don't pay too much attention to what people even say about me. I just tend to take it for what it is when I meet them people in real life and have a conversation with them. If they're cool with me, then I base my relationship on that."
Advertisement
So is Taylor Swift cool with Zayn? All signs point to yes, especially considering the fact that the two collaborated on the hit "I Don't Want To Live Forever."
"I rate her as an artist, I think she's cool, I think she's successful, and I think she deserves her success because she's worked hard," he continued. "That's just how I look at it. I did a song with her, it was fun, she was professional. She gets on with my girlfriend, they're good friends."
In fact, Swift recently gushed about said girlfriend (Gigi Hadid) to Harper's Bazaar. The outlet reached out about their relationship to accompany a profile of the model.
"As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice," Swift said in an email. "She is an innately kind and inclusive person who has managed to become a huge power player and businesswoman without ever compromising that."
Basically, if you're looking for drama, you won't find it here.
Advertisement