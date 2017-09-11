With no specific recipe list or written instructions to follow, I gleaned from Teigen's Snapchat that the three obvious ingredients needed were as follows: burger buns, butter, and unsweetened shredded coconut. So I scooped them up and got down to it — taking a bit of creative license with the rest of my menu planning: I paired the sweet buns with some savory salmon burger patties, where she went the teriyaki chicken burger route. Assembly was easy enough; I buttered the buns, sprinkled the shredded coconut on top, and then popped them into the oven to toast. As I waited it out, I could already envision the buttery, crispy, and coconut-encrusted glory that would ensue. I could nearly taste the way they would pair in sweet and savory harmony with the simple salmon patties. It would be utter umami brilliance a la Snap-chef Teigen. At least that's what I thought...until I pulled the buns out and the before and after shots looked, exactly the same: