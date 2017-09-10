The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino; a Jack Ryan adaptation starring John Krasinski; a Matthew Weiner series about the Romanoffs; and a drama with Julianne Moore and Robert De Niro are also in the pipeline for 2018 — at least for now. The sudden reversal on Z: The Beginning of Everything — which had received an order for a second season — proves that nothing's set in stone. If you paid attention to big studio politics plots in The Last Tycoon (R.I.P.), you know this: Hollywood is fickle, old sport.