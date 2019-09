Chopra made an appearance at this year's Toronto International Film Festival in Canada, where she opened up to Variety about how she was denied a role due to her race . "I was asked to not be a part of a movie because I was too ethnic," Chopra blatantly told the festival crowd referencing a call she got from her agent two years ago. The star's agent, who also found it difficult to explain the situation to her, added their reasoning behind it was, “You know, we’ll have to explain how an Indian girl is this character in the mainstream. We’ll have to explain where her parents came from and what was she doing in America.”It's mind-blowing that actors are still going through problems like this, but that's not even the worst part. Even her role on Quantico was reportedly written for a white actress at first, but Chopra eventually made the character her own.