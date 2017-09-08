High school v college ...— Kayla Horsey (@kayyhorsey) August 29, 2017
High school teachers- "Wikipedia is NOT a reliable source"
College professors- "Wikipedia is great"
high school teachers: college is going to be really hard— Jessica Heit (@jessica_heit4) September 8, 2017
my college professor: we are going on a field trip today!!!
High school teachers: MLA or die for everything— Phillip Crain (@PhillipCWDE) September 8, 2017
College professors: Which format/style do we like? Hm. Let's all do different ones NONE MLA
High school teachers: I'm MRS. HARDASS and you will take me SERIOUSLY— Momma Becca (@HBecca2017) September 5, 2017
College profs: what up I'm Josh and class is cancelled cuz I'm tired
High school teacher: "please excuse my language but *damn* I'm so tired today"— rach (@rachjac_) September 7, 2017
College Prof: "sorry that I'm not a FUCKING DICK"
High school teacher: "let's not get political"— Alx (@alexandri_ugh) August 31, 2017
College teacher: "ur hw is to read this essay 'Fuck Donald Trump' written + published by me"
High School Teacher: I'm going to make this class difficult to prepare you for college.— Clay Paris (@claysparis) September 7, 2017
College Professor: *plays slideshow full of memes*