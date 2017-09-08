There are a lot of differences between high school and college. In high school, you might play on a sports team. In college, you might play on the competitive 4 a.m. pizza-eating team. In high school, you have to be in class at an ungodly early hour. In college, rolling out of bed at 10:30 a.m. seems like an accomplishment. While these aren't true across the board, college generally requires more self-motivation. You are, after all, technically an adult.