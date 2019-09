Viewers got a taste of Anderson's chilly look (the icy hair really drives that point home) and her unusual relationship with brother Kai Anderson (Evan Peters) in the season premiere. But even before fans got a glimpse of her devotion to Hillary Clinton and love of the macabre, the show's posters offered up one more detail: her outfit. PopSugar reports that redditor frizzymcgee noticed a similarity between Winter's bohemian outfit and the outfits that Manson family members Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Leslie Van Houten wore. Even the long, wavy hair recalls the women's look. Her outfit appears to be a mashup of Manson family signatures, right down to the peasant details and quilted vest.