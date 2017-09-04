How I Turned My Side Hustle Into A Million-Dollar Business

In surveying our brands, we learned they didn’t really want or need more help selling online – they needed help selling offline. IRL. Many said they made most of their annual income at events like Renegade Craft Fair, Capsule, and Brooklyn Flea, as opposed to their websites or Etsy pages. But these IRL retail opportunities were exclusive, expensive, and infrequent. So Alana and I decided to launch Bulletin Market, an upscale, outdoor pop-up in the heart of Williamsburg, where brands could pay us a low fee to rent a booth and sell in-person for the weekend. We polled our brands in April, and our first market was in May. We found a cheap, abandoned parking lot right off the subway stop that we rented for six months. We were open every Saturday and Sunday from May through October, and hosted every product category under the sun – ranging from homemade hot sauce to soy candles to handmade skateboards. Brands were eager to sell with us, they made good money at the event, and we watched our bank account go from teetering-on-zero to flush-AF.