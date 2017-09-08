Now is not the time to roll back our progress to protect all students, especially when the data still shows that one in five women and one in sixteen men are sexually assaulted during their college years. Studies also show gender nonconforming students can face an even larger risk of assault. These statistics speak for themselves but we have to remind ourselves that there are real people behind these stories. Brave student survivors came to us to talk about where colleges and universities were falling short, and raised their voices publicly to create change so that no one else would ever have to go through what they went through. And they told us how much of a difference it makes to all students to have the federal government speak unequivocally for the rights of survivors of sexual assault and harassment.