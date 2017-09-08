7 Days In 60 Seconds: DACA To Campus Sexual Assault

It can seem impossible to keep up with all the news these days, so here's what happened this week in a New York minute.
An End To DACA
The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it is ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children. It will fully expire in six months, and any future protections will depend on Congress' ability to pass new legislation.
Campus Sexual Assault Rules Get A Rewrite
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced Thursday that she plans to rewrite the Obama-era guidelines for how universities must handle sexual assault allegations, but didn't give any details. She said she'll seek public and university opinions before making any final decisions, but the department will release "interim" information soon.
Advertisement
Hurricane Irma Hits The Caribbean
Hurricane Irma has been called one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes in history, and the storm devastated Barbuda this week, damaging Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands, as well. Parts of Florida evacuated ahead of the storm's projected path toward the continental U.S.
Ivanka Pushes Child Tax Credit Hike
The first daughter told conservative leaders this week she wants to increase the annual child tax credit from $1,000 to at least $2,000, though she didn't outline what the proposal would cost.
The Fight For Kentucky's Last Abortion Clinic
A trial began in federal court Wednesday that will determine whether Kentucky's last remaining abortion clinic will shutter.
A Long Read For The Weekend
Ta-Nehisi Coates writes that President Trump does, in fact, have an ideology — "white supremacy, in all its truculent and sanctimonious power."
How To Take Action This Weekend
Dreamers whose DACA permits expire after March 5, 2018 won't be able to renew the documents that allow them to stay in the U.S. legally unless a new policy is enacted before then. Approximately 800,000 undocumented youth depend on DACA and could be forced to leave behind the only lives they've known. If you want to take action in support of DACA recipients, call your representatives in Congress and ask them to protect Dreamers (use this step-by-step guide if you're unsure how).
Advertisement