It's the beginning of the end for The Mindy Project, but it's not all tragic news for Mindy Kaling's Hulu sitcom. Chris Messina's Danny is returning to The Mindy Project for the sixth and final season, and now, a new photo from the set is making us wonder just what Danny and Mindy will be doing when he does show up.
Many fans were disappointed when the two doctors, who share their son Leo, broke off their engagement and went their separate ways. Danny, who had previously been extremely wary of marriage after his first one went south, ended up wedding Sarah (Greta Gerwig). Mindy, meanwhile, struck up a romance with Ben (Bryan Greenberg), and shocked fans by marrying him in the season 5 finale.
Unfortunately for Mindy, her marriage to Ben doesn't last: Entertainment Weekly reported that the OBGYN would be divorcing her nurse beau, meaning that the wary look Mindy had on her face at the very end of the season was definitely significant.
Take a look at this set photo that Kaling posted on Tuesday. It's pure speculation, of course, but doesn't it look like the one-time couple is in a law office? Could Danny be helping Mindy end her marriage? Or might the doctors be discussing custody of their son?
"Annoying each other again," wrote Kaling in the caption, suggesting that these two are once again butting heads.
According to TVLine, Danny will be annoying Mindy for quite a while: Messina is set to return for multiple episodes of season 6, and hopefully give Danny the closure his character desperately needs. (I don't know about you, but marrying another woman after hooking up with Mindy in an elevator doesn't exactly scream satisfying conclusion.)
Whatever the reason for Danny's return, we'll have to wait until season 6 drops on Hulu September 12.
