How To Stream All The Touchdowns Of The 2017 NFL Season

Will Tom Brady add a sixth Super Bowl ring to his collection? Will players continue to speak out on social issues by protesting during the National Anthem?
To learn the answers to these questions, or just to watch how your fantasy team's doing in real-time, you'll need to watch as the NFL regular season officially kicks off this Thursday, September 7, with the New England Patriots playing the Kansas City Chiefs.
Luckily, there are plenty of ways to watch all the action live, from now through February of next year when the season ultimately ends with the Super Bowl. Even if you're only in it for the halftime show, or the hilarious commercials, this guide will be your key to catching those, too.
First off: It's important to determine if a game in market or out-of-market. In market games are those that are broadcast locally, so if you live in the city where your favorite sports team is from, these games will usually be in market. If you live in Texas, however, and are a Patriots fan, most of these games will be out-of-market (unless they're playing the Cowboys).
To Watch Monday Night Football
You have multiple options for streaming Monday night football on ESPN. For $39.99 per month, you can subscribe to Hulu Live. A slightly cheaper option is YouTube TV, which costs $35 per month. Sling TV is the most affordable of the bunch, at $20 for its Orange package.
To Watch Thursday Night Football
You can watch all Thursday Night games on the NFL network, which is available with Sling TV's $25 per month Blue service.
Games broadcast on CBS can be watched with the CBS All Access Pass, which isn't a bad option at $5.99 per month. The games on NBC can be watched with YouTube TV, Hulu Live, and Sling Blue. Amazon Prime members will also be able to watch CBS and NBC games for free.
To Watch Sunday Afternoon Football
Sunday afternoon games air on CBS and Fox. If you subscribe to Hulu Live or YouTube TV, both of those will let you access these games. You can watch Fox on Sling Blue, but not CBS. CBS games come with the CBS All Access Pass.
If you want to watch an out-market-game, you can buy an NFL Sunday ticket for $69.99 per four months to watch these games live.
To Watch Sunday Night Football
To Watch Game Replays
If you missed your team playing live, you can still watch it after the fact. NFL's Game Pass gives you access to game replays as well as exclusive coaches film for $99.99, or four installments of $29.99. Simply download the NFL Game Pass app to watch.
