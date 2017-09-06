Alton Brown's New Show Is A Remix Of This Food Network Favorite

Foodies, rejoice! Chef extraordinaire Alton Brown just announced that he's reviving his hit cooking show Good Eats, which went off the air in 2012, for Food Network.
According to Eater, Brown revealed the delicious news while at Dragon Con, which its website touts as a "multi-media, popular culture convention," in his hometown of Atlanta.
"Premiering next year on Food Network and streaming online will be a show called Return of the Eats," Brown said to an uproar of cheering. "We're bringing it back. We're restarting it. We're getting the band back together!"
The series, which will premiere in Fall 2018, will be comprised of 30-minute episodes and will feature the same wacky humor fans have grown to love from Brown, whose other series have included Cutthroat Kitchen, The Next Iron Chef, and Iron Chef Gauntlet. Hungry fans can also expect Brown to dive into the history of ingredients and dishes and to explore the scientific aspect of making a great meal.
Advertisement
But before you clear space on your DVR, Brown noted that viewers should make sure to check out every episode online for a richer experience.
"We'll also be shooting additional scenes that will be injected into each show for streaming," he said. "So, if you watch it online you will see a better show."
Brown then joked that "the only problem that we still have to work out is that, essentially, in order to make room for the show on Food Network, they're going to have to cut Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives down to seven-and-a-half hours a day." It appears that not even cooking pros can pass up a jab at Guy Fieri.
If you're struggling with the thought of having to wait until 2018 for Return of the Eats, Brown's got plenty going on to keep you entertained in the meantime. Not only is he currently traveling around the country on his Eat Your Science Tour, but he's also going to be back on Food Network hosting Iron Chef Showdown later this fall.
Advertisement