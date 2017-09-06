Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Daenerys Targaryen's right-hand woman on Game of Thrones, is even more badass in real life.
The Huffington Post reports actress took to Twitter to vocalize her disgust after seeing dash-cam footage of former Georgia police officer Lt. Greg Abbott trying to calm down an anxious woman he'd pulled over by telling her that because she wasn't black, she wouldn't be shot.
"Remember, we only kill black people," Abbott said. He later added, "All the videos you've seen, have you seen black people get killed?"
Emmanuel retweeted the video adding her own response, "Don't worry we do remember... how can we forget?"
Don't worry we do remember... how can we forget? ? https://t.co/qn1hYs2qxj— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) September 4, 2017
Though many fans wrote back that they were upset by Abbott's comments, The Huffington Post notes that one Twitter user seemed to defend the cop while also trying to disparage Emmanuel.
"Strange that you are an actor but can't read the sarcasm in his tone," the user wrote.
Emmanuel then shot back, writing: "What are you on about? Sarcasm or not his comments are unacceptable. Nice attempt at defending him though." She even included "#sarcasm."
What are you on about? Sarcasm or not his comments are unacceptable. Nice attempt at defending him though... #sarcasm https://t.co/CyDAbtU99O— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) September 4, 2017
Last week, Abbott announced he'd retire from the force after the 2016 video drew widespread criticism. Though some celebrated Abbott's exit, others pointed out that the police still have a long way to go fighting systemic racism.
One Twitter user wrote, "The Georgia cop who told a white motorist 'We only kill black people" will be fired. But cops who only kill black people won't be fired."
The Georgia cop who told a white motorist "we only kill black people" will be be fired. But cops who only kill black people won't be fired.— Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) September 3, 2017
Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register said in a statement obtained by The Washington Post that Abbott's words "no matter what the context...are unacceptable and are not indicative of the type of culture we are trying to facilitate here in the police department, as well as within the county."
