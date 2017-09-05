Corinne Olympios Is Making A Millennial Rom-Com TV Show

After enduring enough reality-TV drama during her run on both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, Corinne Olympios is getting ready to take on scripted drama. According to the Daily Beast, Olympios is teaming up with How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days producer Christine Peters for a new TV show that'll focus on dating in the age of apps and millennial malaise.
Olympios will pull double duty, appearing both in front of the camera and behind it. She told the Daily Beast that she'll use her own personal experiences as well as those of her pals for the show's sure-to-be twisting plot lines. However, would-be suitors need not fear that they're simply being used as inspiration for the show: Olympios confirmed that she's not actively dating just to mine material. "I have enough material built up, believe me," she said.
Will there be a thinly veiled take on Nick Viall, perhaps? Maybe someone who recalls DeMario Jackson? Olympios may be using her Bachelor notoriety to get projects started, but there's nothing to indicate that she'll use her actual time on reality TV for her scripted show, which seems to be focused on apps, swiping, and modern-day love.
"I think people just get so worked up about creating, like, dating pages, or [...] I feel like it just becomes such a topic of conversation, like, 'Oh my God, who are you dating? What kind of guy are you going to date? Does this person even look like their picture?'" Olympios said of the show's premise. "I just feel like there are so many questions and new ways of dating, so it’s comical in itself."
Olympios is also working on a reality show, though there are no details on that, other than her saying that she's still in the early stages of development. With plenty of experience in that department, fans can be sure that whatever Olympios has cooking, it'll be plenty steamy.
