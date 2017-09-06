You probably remember them from rifling through your mom's makeup bag when you were young (aim: putting everything possible on face), or had a brief dalliance with them as a just-found-foundation teenager. Now, you probably associate them with that chalky, cakey, fine line-enhancing look. But after a brief hiatus, the foundation compact is back — and better than ever.
Why? Well, after a few years of pure, unadulterated glow, gloss, and highlight, we’re heading to the other side. Gone are the days when powder foundations sat on top of skin, clogging pores and feeling heavy; now, they're perfect for all skin types, whether oily and acne-prone (they actually absorb excess oil), dry or normal.
Like the creamy foundations many of us swear by, these matte wonders also melt into skin, give that sought-after seamless finish, and, perhaps best of all, don’t crease in fine lines. They’re easy, too, and compact enough (pardon the pun) to take everywhere with you. Ahead, we've rounded up five of the best.