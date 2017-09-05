This Parade Brought Out The Best Beauty Looks In Brooklyn

For the rest of America, Labor Day weekend means lounging by the pool or huddling around the grill for one last summertime hurrah. But in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, revelers from Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, Grenada, Barbados, and other Caribbean islands head to Eastern Parkway to rep their respective flags at the West Indian Day Parade.
What started as Harlem's Trinidad Carnival Pageant in 1947 has become an annual parade that brings together thousands in New York. And while this gathering has been marred by unfortunate sideshows of violence in the past (including some incidents this year), it’s important not to lose sight of what it’s really about: a celebration of culture and heritage.
The feathered headdresses and color combinations are a tribute to the attendees' native lands. And they also happen to look downright captivating on camera, too. Take a peek at some of the best and brightest looks, ahead.