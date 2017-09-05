Michael Jackson's Son Can't Moonwalk But He's Honoring His Dad's Legacy In A Better Way

The magnificent talent of Michael Jackson comes around once in a generation, and his children are also awestruck by his work — even if they can't replicate it. Prince Michael Jackson, his oldest child, is the first to admit that he can't moonwalk.
"I can't sing, I can't dance, I can't do any of that," he says with a laugh, during an interview with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. "I've tried and it's embarrassing." It's okay Prince, we can't do the moonwalk either, and lord knows we've tried in front of a mirror.
Prince Jackson has instead taken to music video production with his production company, King's Son. He says that he prefers to work behind the scenes, and seems to value his privacy. "I don't mind being in the public eye, but if I had my choice, I'd prefer to be more private," he explained. His father noticed Prince's burgeoning interest in video, and even hired a college professor to teach him the basics.
Advertisement
He's also co-founded a charity, Heal Los Angeles. The charity is partnered with Loyola Marymount University, and works to end child hunger, homelessness, and abuse.
"We really structured it off of Heal the World but on a smaller scale to lead by example...you don’t have to be a pop star...to make a difference," he explained. "You can make a difference by going out and doing these things by yourself or with a group of friends in your own city."
Michael Jackson was devoted to his humanitarian efforts just as much as his music. He founded the Heal The World Foundation in 1992, with a focus on international philanthropy. "Music was [his] art, and he definitely enjoyed making music, but he used his music as a platform to get his message across, and that's to heal the world and help others out," Prince explains. His kids have taken that lesson to heart: Prince, with his charity, and Paris, who recently called out white nationalists at the VMAs. We know that Michael Jackson would be so proud of his children today.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement