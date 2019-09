Obviously, Mendes doesn't have a superhero role on deck yet — but, if fans controlled the casting process, she would already have one part in the bag. After Joss Whedon's Batgirl movie was announced , Mendes' name kept creeping up in tweets and even Entertainment Weekly's poll of awesome candidates. It certainly sounds like a gig that Mendes would crush: The actress would play Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon, who moonlights as Batgirl in order to cut crime down in Gotham.