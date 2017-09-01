Let’s Get Tormund A Flower Crown Because The Man Is A Lover, Not A Fighter

Tormund, please find some way to survive the cascading Wall avalanche, so we can continue shipping you and Brienne. And Hivju agrees: "In all this horror and the threat they are facing, and as it gets more and more tense, when there’s a hint of love, it gives everybody a bit of life! [Laughs.] What’s more important in the end than love, right?" Isn't that what everyone is fighting the White Walkers for? To preserve humanity and love?" There needs to be at least one happy couple when Game of Thrones ends.