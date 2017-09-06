I’ve been saying this for a while, there’s way too much stuff in the world. There is way too much product and that tends to get carriaged in or come up in discussions of sustainability, but I think it has as much to do with the sustainability of the industry as it does with the sustainability of the environment. I think the reason people talk about designer burnout, the reason people complain about too many seasons is too much stuff. It’s all tied up together, and if we produce less and valued the things we produced more, then a lot of those other problems would actually go away. The reason the department stores are having the problems they’re having is they have too much overstock. People are not buying it the way they used to, so I think if people buy less at a certain point you have to make less. People now are merching the runways from here to high heaven and do we need it all? What fast fashion has done is to teach us all that we need more stuff. I’m a very broken record about this, but I think the reason fast fashion began, this idea that style should be available to everybody no matter what the price was a great idea, but it somehow evolved into this constant flood of product and sort of impression of disposability and it skewed everything. It’s spiraled upwards and it’s part of what’s driving department stores’s desire for more stuff, which is what designers blame for their need to make more stuff and it’s become very detrimental to everybody.