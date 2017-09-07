I think America has always been lumped with the [stigma] of being more of a manufacturing country. When you read fashion history books [you learn that] department stores brought [the] pieces shown at couture in Paris here to [make for the masses]. I feel like we as New Yorkers can fight against that and really try to develop more original talent; right now, there really isn’t anybody inspiring, except for Marc Jacobs and Raf [Simons] at Calvin [Klein]. I don’t mind that there are so many new designers; I mind not having that many individual voice. I just keep going back to values. I feel like one has to remind oneself all the time not to do something for the sake of getting eyeballs.