It's fundamental for a designer to understand the market. No specific business or financial education is needed — just the awareness that what a company needs are products that speak to its consumer. That's why, for instance, it's important to have a dialogue with the stores' staff to understand how business is doing, and what is needed not to miss opportunities. This does not mean that creativity is not important; on the contrary, it's the thing from which everything originates and becomes relevant. Fashion must remain a dream, and not only the physical product, but also the story that comes with it. When John Galliano presents his Maison Margiela collections, he doesn't just speak of the dress, but also of the woman who will wear it, her environment, and her emotions. The real secret lies in the balance between being close to reality and making people dream beyond it.”