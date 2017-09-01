7 Days In 60 Seconds: Hurricane Harvey To Equal Pay

It can seem impossible to keep up with all the news these days, so here's what happened this week in a New York minute.
Hurricane Harvey Hits The South
Hurricane Harvey brought unprecedented rain and flooding to Texas and Louisiana this week, and the death toll continues to rise as recovery efforts are still underway. A mother of two told Refinery29 about how she escaped the flood and the pain of losing her home.
Ivanka Supports An Equal Pay Policy Roll Back
Ivanka Trump was criticized for supporting the administration's decision to roll back an Obama-era policy aimed at closing the gender wage gap. It was set to go into effect this spring, requiring companies with more than 100 employees to submit employee pay data to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).
Advertisement
Interior Investigation Dropped
The Interior Department dropped its investigation into whether or not the Trump administration tried to pressure Alaskan Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan into supporting the GOP's healthcare plan in July. The Alaskan Dispatch reported at the time that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke threatened policies that benefit Alaskans.
A Freeze On Trump's Transgender Ban
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced Tuesday that transgender soldiers can remain in the military pending further study. In an executive order banning transgender recruits, President Trump gave Mattis the authority to determine how to handle trans people already serving openly.
Trump Pardons Arpaio
As Hurricane Harvey hit Texas Friday night, President Trump pardoned Joe Arpaio, a former Arizona sheriff known for violating the civil rights of people of color. Arpaio was convicted of contempt of court in July for disregarding a court order to stop detaining suspected undocumented immigrants.
A Long Read For The Weekend
Refinery29's Torey Van Oot reports on the free speech fight about to hit the University of California, Berkeley.
How To Take Action This Weekend
More than 30,000 people evacuated to shelters as Harvey ripped through Southeast Texas, many of whom won't be able to return home. If you're able to help financially, the mayor of Houston set up a Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund to support those affected by the floods. The Texas Diaper Bank, Undies For Everyone, and the Houston Food Bank also need assistance to provide diapers, clean underwear, and food to those displaced by the floods.
If you live in the area, you can sign up to volunteer with the Houston Food Bank or the Animal Defense League of Texas.
Advertisement