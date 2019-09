Rae would take the tried-and-true format of teen angst and transport it to Ladera Heights 90041 or Potomac, Maryland, 20854, which are just a couple of the titles she tosses into the ether. Any network (or streaming service, because it's 2017) would be wise to pay attention, because Rae's got the Midas touch. Her show would star one Lil' Richie, who is weary of the "access and excess" afforded him by his pampered upbringing. Rae adds that because she's riffing on the formulas of soapy teen dramas, there'd have to be a "ho," too. The writer and actor describes that character as "thirsty" and "always on her ho shit," but as The Mary Sue points out , with her track record, Rae would probably add in a feminist lean to the ho.