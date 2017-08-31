Good news! There are a few notable people in this world who have seen Tulip Fever, the movie of dubious existence, and they very much liked it. Vulture spotted information in producer Harvey Weinstein's opinion editorial for Deadline, which was published today. In the piece, Weinstein explains the reasons for the delay of the film, which Vulture wrote about extensively in a piece titled "A Tribute to the Truly Bungled Release of Tulip Fever."
The producer defended Tulip Fever, which has been subject to scrutiny due to the delayed release. In doing so, Weinstein brought up a few names of people who had seen the film, which stars Alicia Vikander and Dane Dehaan. (Note: There have been a lot of screenings of this film. As Vulture noted in its piece on the delay, the first screening occurred in 2014. The current expected release date is September 1, which is also the day embargoes will lift on reviews on the film.) As part of the Weinstein Company's publicity strategy, the movie has been screened for novelists who are as of yet unaware of the "post-production story of Tulip Fever."
Among these novelists are:
Anthony Doerr, All The Light We Cannot See
Dan Jones, author of several history tomes
Jodi Picoult, My Sister's Keeper
Emma Donoghue, Room
ML Stedman, The Light Between Oceans, which received its own film adaptation starring Alicia Vikander
Philippa Gregory, The Other Boleyn Girl
Sally Bedell Smith, Diana In Search Of Herself: Portrait Of A Troubled Princess
A few non-novelists also saw the film, including Tina Brown, Arianna Huffington, Martha Stewart, Julie Taymor, and Robbie Myers.
So, the film exists. And more than a few have seen it. Philippa Gregory said it was "beautifully filmed with a stellar cast that takes you to the atmospheric streets of Amsterdam at the height of the madness of 'tulip fever' when a single bulb could cost a fortune and a flower was worth more than a woman's happiness."
DeHaan, for his part, has started posting promotional Instagrams about Tulip Fever, a sure sign that this time, the movie will actually arrive. DeHaan shared one of artist Jamie Routley, who taught DeHaan to paint for the movie.
"I will always be thankful for meeting this guy, @jamieroutleyartist during the filming of #TulipFever. He's an amazing artist (this insta is a #selfportrait) who did all the major portraits in the film and taught me how to work a brush like a 17th century portrait artist," DeHaan writes in the caption. "Most important, he's one of the few true friends I've made while making films. Love you bro. Thanks for helping me keep it real in #londontown3 years ago..."
It's been three years, but Tulip Fever will finally infect us all! Hopefully.
