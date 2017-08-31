The producer defended Tulip Fever, which has been subject to scrutiny due to the delayed release. In doing so, Weinstein brought up a few names of people who had seen the film, which stars Alicia Vikander and Dane Dehaan. (Note: There have been a lot of screenings of this film. As Vulture noted in its piece on the delay, the first screening occurred in 2014. The current expected release date is September 1, which is also the day embargoes will lift on reviews on the film.) As part of the Weinstein Company's publicity strategy, the movie has been screened for novelists who are as of yet unaware of the "post-production story of Tulip Fever."