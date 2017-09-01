Starbucks Just Released A Turmeric Latte & It's So Pretty

This story was originally published on August 30, 2017.
On Monday, many Starbucks customers in the greater London-area started to see a new kind of latte being steamed up in stores. The turmeric latte, which stands out thanks to its vibrant yellow color, joined the Starbucks drink menu at the beginning of this week, according to GrubStreet, and it’s giving us a whole new reason to want to visit England.
The new turmeric latte is made by adding turmeric powder and spices to hot steamed milk, according to a Starbucks press release. Then, the fragrant yellow milk is poured over espresso, and the resulting beverage is a golden twist on a classic latte. The drink can also be made with dairy alternatives like almond milk or coconut milk, which according to Starbucks, complement Turmeric's complex flavors quite nicely.
This turmeric latte certainly isn’t the first instance in which we’ve seen bright colors in a Starbucks beverage. Earlier this year, American Starbucks customers got to try out the Unicorn Frappuccino, which we're sure you haven't forgotten, was made up of a creamy fuchsia base and bright blue sauce. Just last week, Starbucks Mexico got it's own colorful drink, the Mermaid Frappuccino, with a light green base, blue whipped cream, and pink and purple sprinkles. However, the turmeric latte does seem to be one of the few unconventionally-hued hot coffee drinks Starbucks has released. Plus, the yellow tint is all natural since the spice is a bright orange on its own. Its golden milk makes for elevated latte art that is sure to garner plenty of likes on Instagram — perhaps even more than the magical Frappuccinos, if you style it right.
