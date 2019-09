Starbucks Just Released A Turmeric Latte & It's So Pretty

This turmeric latte certainly isn’t the first instance in which we’ve seen bright colors in a Starbucks beverage. Earlier this year, American Starbucks customers got to try out the Unicorn Frappuccino , which we're sure you haven't forgotten, was made up of a creamy fuchsia base and bright blue sauce. Just last week, Starbucks Mexico got it's own colorful drink, the Mermaid Frappuccino , with a light green base, blue whipped cream, and pink and purple sprinkles. However, the turmeric latte does seem to be one of the few unconventionally-hued hot coffee drinks Starbucks has released. Plus, the yellow tint is all natural since the spice is a bright orange on its own. Its golden milk makes for elevated latte art that is sure to garner plenty of likes on Instagram — perhaps even more than the magical Frappuccinos, if you style it right.