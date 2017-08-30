The world of politics and entertainment is filled with iconic friendships: Barack Obama and Joe Biden, Ellen DeGeneres and Chance the Rapper, Rocky and Bullwinkle. But perhaps no unlikely pair of pals is more entertaining or more delicious than Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, who keep each other laughing and well-fed on their hit VH1 show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party.
Rather than issue just a standard trailer teasing some of their scrumptious new recipes to promote their show's second season, UsWeekly notes that Martha and Snoop transported fans back to 1990 with a re-enactment of one of the decade's sexiest scenes.
We're talking, of course, about the pottery scene in the movie Ghost, in which Patrick Swayze interrupts Demi Moore's clay-churning for a steamy make-out session. Like Moore, Stewart sported a white shirt which she playfully unbuttoned before Snoop gently embraced her from behind and joined her in frosting a chocolate cake. They snuggle up as they watch their hands collect frosting and pastry crumbs, all while smiling and exchanging coy glances. It's truly a Super Bowl-worthy advert.
According to UsWeekly, the commercial initially aired on Sunday during MTV's Video Music Awards — I, like millions of others, missed it because we were too busy watching the Game of Thrones finale.
Snoop promoted the release on his Twitter earlier that day.
tune in to @mtv #vmas at 8/7C to see big snoop n my girl martha recreate movie magic . #marthaandsnoop #potluckdinnerparty pic.twitter.com/32EugvDuUb— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) August 27, 2017
The sophomore season of the duo's food-centric variety show already looks promising. Us Weekly reports that some of the upcoming celebrity guests include Michelle Rodriguez, Kate Upton, RuPaul, Jamie Foxx, Diddy, and Anthony Anderson.
Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party will premiere on Oct. 16 on VH1.
