Katy Perry Is Apparently Being Sued By Former Employee Over Lost Toe

Just days after we saw Katy Perry host the MTV VMAs, the singer is now at the center of a gruesome lawsuit. Early this morning, TMZ first reported that a former stagehand named Christina Fish is allegedly suing Perry, Live Nation, and several production companies because she claims she lost her toe while working one of Perry's 2014 shows.
In her lawsuit filed against Katy Perry, Fish claims that she was hired as a stagehand for the singer's Prismatic World Tour, and her injury specifically occurred when the tour was in Raleigh, NC. According to TMZ, the stagehand has alleged that her injury occurred after she was asked to help move a wall. She claims that the wall became stuck and then rolled over her foot. When this happened, Fish says she felt her shoe fill up with blood and was offered ice, but an ambulance was not called. A friend of the stagehand, whom she called after the incident, apparently took her to the hospital instead.
TMZ also reports that Fish says her "right toe became gangrenous." Apparently, the toe was eventually amputated, but only after Fish "suffered great emotional distress" as a result of her doctors telling her to try to keep her 'dead toe' for as long as she could.
Katy Perry's former stagehand has also claimed that she was unable to use her foot for months after the alleged incident and that the injury has left her unable to participate in yoga, which used to be "a passion" of hers. We have reached out to a rep of Katy Perry's for comment on the lawsuit, and we will update this story as we find out more.
