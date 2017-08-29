Katy Perry Is Apparently Being Sued By Former Employee Over Lost Toe

In her lawsuit filed against Katy Perry, Fish claims that she was hired as a stagehand for the singer's Prismatic World Tour, and her injury specifically occurred when the tour was in Raleigh, NC. According to TMZ, the stagehand has alleged that her injury occurred after she was asked to help move a wall. She claims that the wall became stuck and then rolled over her foot. When this happened, Fish says she felt her shoe fill up with blood and was offered ice, but an ambulance was not called. A friend of the stagehand, whom she called after the incident, apparently took her to the hospital instead.