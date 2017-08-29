Fall's Top Hair Trends Are Here — & They're Already On The Red Carpet

If summer's all about carefree hair and makeup, then fall requires a more polished, serious approach. At least, that's what we've been told all these years. While it's true that moody makeup and structured, heat-styled hair are mainstays, our favorite fall looks for 2017 are anything but.
While designers did show the buns, smooth curls, and sleek blowouts during the fall and couture shows that remind us of quintessential "fall beauty," the trends that stood out to us didn't stray too far from the summer vibes that we're desperately clinging to right now. Think: imperfect waves, ponytails, braids, and the industry's latest obsession with a certain '70s-inspired cut. And guess what? These hairstyles are already popping up on the red carpet.
Fall's coolest hair looks to try now, as seen on both the runway and the red carpet, ahead.