Mark Zuckerberg’s social network just got bigger by one adorable degree. The Facebook founder announced on the social media platform that he and his wife, Priscilla Chan, welcomed their second daughter, August. She joins older sister Max, who will turn 2 in November.
To celebrate August's arrival, Zuckerberg and Chan penned a heartfelt letter to her on Facebook. Of course, the note was accompanied by the Facebook life event “August was born.”
In the letter, Zuckerberg and Chan write about "the world we hope she grows up in" and, in classic mom and dad mode, emphasize their wish that she won't "grow up too fast."
“Childhood is magical,” the letter reads. “You only get to be a child once, so don't spend it worrying too much about the future. You've got us for that, and we'll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation.”
The note also includes a lot of new parent humor: "I hope you run as many laps around our living room and yard as you want. And then I hope you take a lot of naps. I hope you're a great sleeper."
This letter marks a tradition in the Zuckerberg-Chan family. When Max was born, her parents also penned a note. It was in that letter they announced their plans for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and their plans to give 99% of their Facebook shares to the advance their mission. "Max, we love you and feel a great responsibility to leave the world a better place for you and all children."
Earlier this month, Zuckerberg announced he plans to take two months of paternity leave, so he has time with his new baby girl. Congratulations to the new family of four!
