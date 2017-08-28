Wow Air Has $69 Flights To Europe Right Now & We're Already Planning A Trip

If you want to go to Europe on the cheap, these days your best bet is the Iceland stopover. Both Wow Air and Icelandair are offering free stops in Reykjavik, which effectively means you get to explore two cities for the price of one.
Currently, Wow Air has the queen of all Iceland-stopover flight deals: $69 one-way tickets from six U.S. cities to eight European cities. The travel dates — September through November 2017 — are perfect, since a fall getaway means you'll avoid the long lines of tourists you're likely to see everywhere in the summer.
The fares are available from the following U.S. airports: Boston (BOS); Washington, D.C./Baltimore (BWI); Pittsburgh (PIT); Los Angeles (LAX); San Francisco (SFO); and Miami (MIA) — so you can grab a great flight no matter which coast you're on. They include all taxes, fees, and carrier charges.
European destinations include Paris (CDG), Brussels (BRU), Stockholm (ARN), Dublin (DUB), Berlin (SXF), London (LGW), Copenhagen (CPH), and Edinburgh (EDI), all via Reykjavik (KEF).
"It is Wow Air's goal to consistently offer the lowest prices available for transatlantic travel," Skúli Mogensen, founder and CEO of Wow Air, said in a statement. "Our mission is to enable everybody to fly, and I think with these incredible prices we are making that dream a reality."
Fine print: Availability is very limited, so book ASAP. The tickets go on sale today and you can get them at www.wowair.us.
