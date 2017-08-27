MTV Really, Really Hopes You Won't Change The Channel To Game Of Thrones

MTV is hosting their annual Video Music Awards and is very happy that people are tuning in, because it's competing with another huge TV moment: the season 7 finale of Game of Thrones. For those of us who are missing out on ice and fire, MTV gave us a bounty of the latter, in the form of dancers on fire.
During the pre-show coverage, Charlemagne Tha God promised us we'd see people on fire, which seemed like pure hype, until Kendrick Lamar took the stage. The "Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe" rapper ran across the stage, rapping faster than speeding bullets, until he paused during "Humble to allow a dancer to spin while on fire. THE GUY WAS LITERALLY AFLAME. He danced like the fire was an afterthought, like it was the normal thing that could be happening. I couldn't help but think of the Lannister army during the Loot Train Attack, and how those soldiers decidedly not dancing.
Advertisement
Next, while Kendrick Lamar performed "Humble," his backup dancers traversed a flaming grid wall, climbing up the rungs like a ladder. If this wasn't a shoutout to the Wall, I don't know what is. Clearly, Kendrick is a Game of Thrones fan too, and wants us to feel better about watching his performance instead of Jon Snow maybe French-kissing Daenerys Targaryen.
Even Ed Sheeren got into the fire theme, with pyrotechnics shooting flames up behind the singer while he performed "Shape of You." We know that Sheeren is definitely a fan of the dragon show, having appeared on the season 7 opener episode as a member of the Lannister army. While I still wonder if his character survived Drogon's attack, he was literally kissed by fire as he sang his chart-topping tune. I'm sure he's got his DVR set to record tonight's finale.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement