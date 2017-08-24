Twitter Can’t Handle Shawn Mendes At The VMAs

Shawn Mendes just turned 19. How’d he celebrate? According to the fresh-faced young lad, he went to Canada, where he’s legal. A fun weekend (wink wink) was had by all, he reported on the VMA blue carpet. It actually didn’t matter what he said about anything during his pre-show interview, though. Twitter was busy losing its collective shit about how he looks and the fact that he didn’t win Song of Summer for “There’s Nothing Holdin' Me Back.”
You see, Shawn Mendes has done the impossible: He’s apparently done a radical two-year glow-up that, if you’re in his very specific demographic of fans (which seems to encompass a wide swath of Twitter), you’re extremely excited about at this very moment. Here’s just a sampling of Twitter users who can’t handle how “different” Mendes looks.
2015---2017. Wow. He's grown up so much. @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/MTNMBuo0KE— emily (@emiily_chen) August 27, 2017
Quite the glow up from 2015-2017 I have to say #VMAs pic.twitter.com/1yNib8iLu3— Shawn Mendes Updates (@TheShawnUpdates) August 27, 2017
OH MY GOD HOW DOES SOMEONE AS PERFECT AS SHAWN MENDES EXIST #vmas pic.twitter.com/nkcVGjoHyv— kt (@rosesgfg) August 27, 2017
It's been two years, but apparently 2015 to 2017 is all Mendes needs to turn into a full-grown man, at least according to his fans. Even MTV's host was marveling at just how tall he is (6'2", for inquiring minds).
And here’s a few tweets from fans who are completely devastated by the fact that Lil Uzi Vert won Song of Summer for “XO Tour Lilf3,” beating Mendes in the process.
We all know that "song of the summer" is THERE'S NOTHING HOLDIN' ME BACK lmao @ShawnMendes #VMAs— Chiars (@horvnstilinski) August 27, 2017
#vmas when you expect shawn to win song of summer because he's shawn mendes and he slays.. but lil uzi vert won instead.. well done anyway! pic.twitter.com/lG0iCWktnq— nadine?// s.m x (@nadinemendes98_) August 27, 2017
Shawn didn't win song of summer but he's always a winner to the Mendes army ❤️ @ShawnMendes— Shawn Mendes (@evolvingshawn) August 27, 2017
Shawn Mendes is Twitter’s god tonight. Apologies to Charlamagne Tha God. You’ve been usurped, at least for the moment.
.@ShawnMendes out here living his best life pic.twitter.com/pP9fn3EGR8— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 27, 2017
