Story from Entertainment

Twitter Can’t Handle Shawn Mendes At The VMAs

Lauren Le Vine
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
Shawn Mendes just turned 19. How’d he celebrate? According to the fresh-faced young lad, he went to Canada, where he’s legal. A fun weekend (wink wink) was had by all, he reported on the VMA blue carpet. It actually didn’t matter what he said about anything during his pre-show interview, though. Twitter was busy losing its collective shit about how he looks and the fact that he didn’t win Song of Summer for “There’s Nothing Holdin' Me Back.”
You see, Shawn Mendes has done the impossible: He’s apparently done a radical two-year glow-up that, if you’re in his very specific demographic of fans (which seems to encompass a wide swath of Twitter), you’re extremely excited about at this very moment. Here’s just a sampling of Twitter users who can’t handle how “different” Mendes looks.
Advertisement
It's been two years, but apparently 2015 to 2017 is all Mendes needs to turn into a full-grown man, at least according to his fans. Even MTV's host was marveling at just how tall he is (6'2", for inquiring minds).
And here’s a few tweets from fans who are completely devastated by the fact that Lil Uzi Vert won Song of Summer for “XO Tour Lilf3,” beating Mendes in the process.
Shawn Mendes is Twitter’s god tonight. Apologies to Charlamagne Tha God. You’ve been usurped, at least for the moment.
Read These Stories Next:
The Hottest Movie Sex Scenes, Ever
The Best Part Of Snapchat? These Celebrities
These Movies Will Hurt Your Brain, In A Good Way
Advertisement

More from Music

R29 Original Series