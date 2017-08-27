Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats Are Here & Fall Can't Be Far Behind

This isn't the first time that the company has brought out an unusual flavor for their Kit Kats, but it's one of the few that Americans have had access to in the US. Many of these unique flavors — matcha, red velvet, even triple chocolate — are almost exclusively available in Japan. Social media is already starting to pop up with spottings of this elusive new candy. So far, retailers like Pick 'n Save, a Wisconsin-based grocery chain, and Dillon's have been confirmed by customers to be on the shelves, but we'll just have to wait and see if these pumpkin spice Kit Kats are stocked on the shelves of other stores. Talk about a Halloween dream come true!