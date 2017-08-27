Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats Are Here & Fall Can't Be Far Behind

You know that fall is close when news of pumpkin spice-flavored things begin to make the headlines. Maybe pumpkin spice lattes are a thing of the past, but pumpkin lovers will be happy to hear that it is moving on to other things — including Kit Kats.
According to Delish, the new flavor of Kit Kats have been unveiled, signaling that fall is rapidly approaching. These Kit Kats are the same crispy wafers that fans have grown to love, but with a twist. Instead of simply having chocolate covering the outside, these special pumpkin pie-flavored Kit Kats are drizzled in a "pumpkin pie-flavored creme."
This isn't the first time that the company has brought out an unusual flavor for their Kit Kats, but it's one of the few that Americans have had access to in the US. Many of these unique flavors — matcha, red velvet, even triple chocolate — are almost exclusively available in Japan. Social media is already starting to pop up with spottings of this elusive new candy. So far, retailers like Pick 'n Save, a Wisconsin-based grocery chain, and Dillon's have been confirmed by customers to be on the shelves, but we'll just have to wait and see if these pumpkin spice Kit Kats are stocked on the shelves of other stores. Talk about a Halloween dream come true!
As Instagram user, Junk Banter, puts it: "No word on other retailers yet but something of this magnitude should make it to other retailers too. Weird Kit Kats and pumpkin spice-flavored things are basically the two reasons I exist."
