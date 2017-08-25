Story from Music

If you're a '90s kid like me, you probably grew up listening to Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn." You've probably also watched Imbruglia's video for the song about a million times. Maybe you even thought about buying a really comfy sweatshirt and chopping off your hair into a razored bob. But did you know that Imbruglia's heartbreak anthem was actually a cover?
I know, I know, it's hard to believe, being that it seemed like Imbruglia really understood the feeling of being, well, torn. And you're not the only one who is having trouble processing the fact that "Torn" existed way before 1997. The internet has been coping with this new reality since a Twitter user broke the news earlier this week.
"Every '90s kid' comes of age 3 times," @VilinskiKonjic wrote. "18th birthday, 21st birthday, the day they find out natalie imbruglia's version of torn is a cover."
What's even crazier, and you might want to sit down for this one, Imbruglia's "Torn" is actually a cover of a cover. The track, written by Scott Cutler, Anne Preven and Phil Thornalley in 1993, was originally released that same year by Danish singer Lis Sørensen, who renamed the track "Brændt," which is Danish for "burned." Besides it being in Danish, though, it doesn't stray too much from the version we all know and love.
Two years later, songwriters Cutler and Preven recorded "Torn" with their Los Angeles alt-rock band Ednaswap. Sure, it's a little edgier with much more focus on percussion, but again it's just as enjoyable. While it's hard to hear that Imbruglia isn't the first person to sing "This is how I feel, I'm cold and I am shamed/ Lying naked on the floor," the realization just makes the case that "Torn" is a banger no matter who records it.
Some aren't quite ready to admit that and who can blame them? It's a lot to handle. "My life was built on a foundation of lies," one person tweeted after hearing the news. Another wrote, "Just found out that 'Torn' by Natalie Imbruglia is a cover. This is up there with Santa, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy."
Others just couldn't help themselves and tweeted lyrics like, "I'm all out of faith." At least we can all still count on Twitter to have jokes.
