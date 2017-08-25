every "90s kid" comes of age 3 times:— horse the band (@VilinskiKonjic) August 24, 2017
• 18th birthday
• 21st birthday
• the day they find out natalie imbruglia's version of torn is a cover
I'm all out of faith— Benjamin S Wolf (@bswolf) August 24, 2017
And I'm surprised no one responded with that yet
: My life was built on a foundation of lies. https://t.co/ENrOLJUKYt— BURIKAT HARINGTON (@Watdahel_Marcel) August 25, 2017
Just found out that 'Torn' by Natalie Imbruglia is a cover. This is up there with Santa, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy.— R.P. 'Mac' McMurphy. (@jackeogh) August 25, 2017
Wait what Natalie Imbruglia's Torn is a cover version of Ednaswap that was a english cover version of Lis Sorensen song pic.twitter.com/GGuCtqVvPS— Reza Ahmadi (@arcticolor) August 25, 2017
Mind blown: Natalie Imbruglia's hit "torn" from the 90's was a cover! And Taylor Swift's new song was co-written by Right Said Fred! WTF???— Will Byington (@willbyington) August 25, 2017
So Torn by Natalie Imbruglia is a cover? Do you think her......inspiration.......had run dry?— Ashley Booth (@MrBoothY6) August 25, 2017