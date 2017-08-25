People In San Francisco Plan To Protest A Right-Wing Rally With… Dog Poop?

Right-wing groups descending on San Francisco for a rally this Saturday might want to keep their eyes on the ground — or they might step in dog poop.
If they do, it will be thanks to Tuffy Tuffington. The San Francisco-based artist told The Washington Post that the violence in Charlottesville and the increase in white nationalist protests have shaken him. Last week, as he walked his dogs in Golden Gate Park, he had an idea: What if he left bags of dog poop at Crissy Field, a public park near the Golden Gate Bridge, as peaceful pushback against the upcoming "Freedom Rally"?
“My dogs were doing their business,” Tuffington told The Post, “and I was struck with the image of a bunch of alt-right folks stomping around in a field of poop.”
As people naturally do in the age of social media, the artist created a Facebook event and invited a group of about 15 friends. He wrote, "Leave a gift for our Alt-Right friends. Take your dog to Crissy Field and let them do their business and be sure not to clean it up!"
Saturday will see numerous protests and counter-protests spread throughout San Francisco.
More than 400 people have said they will be at the "Freedom Rally," the protest being targeted by Tuffington. But the poop Facebook event quickly ballooned to more than 1,000 people who plan to attend and more than 5,000 saying they're interested. However, Tuffington told The Post he doesn't expect as many people to show up with bags full of poop.
And those freaking out about a stockpile of dog poop throughout the park shouldn't worry, as he said the park will be cleaned up after the rally.
But if there's one thing Tuffington made clear, it's that those attending the rally will face the risk of stepping in poop.
Or, as he more succinctly put it on his Facebook event: "Watch out for landmines, friends!"
