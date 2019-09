We Finally Know What The Mystery Oreo Flavor Is

We got a chance to try the new Mystery Oreos, and our tastebuds detected some seriously fruity flavors. The minute we pulled the wrapper of the package back, our noses were hit with a sweet scent we associate with a bowl of Froot Loops or Fruity Pebbles. Interestingly, though, Oreo has already released a limited edition Fruity Crisp flavor , but that cookie differed from those in the Mystery Oreo package in two major ways. For one, the Fruity Crisp Oreos were made with a graham cookie, while these new ones use the classic chocolate cookies. Second, the cream in the Mystery Oreos, which is where all the fruity flavor seems to be coming from, does not feature flecks of rainbow crisps or any other cereal like the creme in the center of the Fruity Crisp Oreo, so at this point we really don't know what to think.