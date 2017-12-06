We Finally Know What The Mystery Oreo Flavor Is

Update: Oreo just announced the flavor featured in its Limited Edition Mystery Oreos, and it will probably come as a surprise to no one who has tried them. The not-so-mysterious flavor is Fruity Pebbles.
As we noted after tasting the Mystery Oreos, in the past, Oreo has released a Fruity Crisp flavor whose creme filling tasted similar. However, the cookies used in the Mystery Oreos are chocolate, so they're definitely new and worth a try.
Though Fruity Pebbles Oreos will not be sold in stores, fans can still enjoy them by purchasing the Limited Edition Mystery Oreos while supplies last.
Update, October 10, 2017: This summer, thanks to some Instagram food sleuths, we found out that Oreo would soon release a new flavor. However, the catch was that no one knew what the flavor was going to be, and even now that we've received a package of the new Oreos, we still don't know. That's because the new cookies are Limited Edition Mystery Oreos, and it's up toOreo fans to taste them and take a guess at what the flavor is.
We got a chance to try the new Mystery Oreos, and our tastebuds detected some seriously fruity flavors. The minute we pulled the wrapper of the package back, our noses were hit with a sweet scent we associate with a bowl of Froot Loops or Fruity Pebbles. Interestingly, though, Oreo has already released a limited edition Fruity Crisp flavor, but that cookie differed from those in the Mystery Oreo package in two major ways. For one, the Fruity Crisp Oreos were made with a graham cookie, while these new ones use the classic chocolate cookies. Second, the cream in the Mystery Oreos, which is where all the fruity flavor seems to be coming from, does not feature flecks of rainbow crisps or any other cereal like the creme in the center of the Fruity Crisp Oreo, so at this point we really don't know what to think.
If you have some more exact guesses as to what the Limited Edition Mystery Oreo's flavor is once you've had a taste, you can head over to OreoMystery.com to submit your guess. If you submit the correct flavor, you'll automatically be entered for a chance to win $50,000. Money aside, we're just curious to know if we got the flavor right or if we completely missed the mark.
This story was originally published on August 25, 2017.
Every time we see Oreo announce a new limited edition flavor, which actually happens a lot, excitement immediately sets in, and we begin preparing our taste buds for whatever sweet flavor combinations are about to head their way. With Oreo’s newest release, however, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to be an option — because the new cookie is simply called Mystery Oreo.
Yesterday, The Junk Food Aisle Instagram account posted a photo of a box of the new Oreo flavor and gave it the caption, "Coming Soon! Limited Edition Mystery Oreo! Chocolate Cookies with a Mystery Flavor Creme. No specific word on where or when, but my guess is soonish."
Of course, upon first seeing this, our gears started turning, trying to imagine what these cookies might taste like, but then we glanced one detail on the package that made us desperate to figure out what the flavor could be. The Oreo package featured in The Junk Food Aisle's photo has a little message on its upper right-hand corner that reads, "Guess the flavor for a chance to win $50,000." We don't know about you, but we could always use an extra $50,000.
Based on the comments left on The Junk Food Aisles' Instagram post, we aren't the only ones who are interested in taking home 50 grand. People are dropping guesses right and left, which doesn't seem too smart if you're trying to be the only one to get the right answer. Still, we're glad they're sharing because we just love imagining all the possibility.
So far, the guesses that make the most sense are marshmallow, white chocolate cupcake, coconut cream pie, and cheesecake — that last one wouldn't be at all shocking since we've seen Strawberry Cheesecake Oreos released in other countries. Unsurprisingly since it's the internet, there are also more out-there guesses like cotton candy Oreos and toothpaste Oreos, which actually came up more than once. Now, that would be an Oreo flavor we'd really have to prepare our taste buds for.
