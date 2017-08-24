Story from Tech

This One's For Everybody Who's Ever Dropped Their Phone On Their Face

Natalie Gontcharova
Photographed by Michael Beckert.
Who among us doesn't scroll through their phone before bed every single night? Don't tell us you never check Instagram "one last time" before drifting off to sleep.
The Twitter hive mind seems to think there's a hazard involved with all that pre-bed procrastination. Last night, a GIF of a girl dropping her phone on her face, posted by @miramimarie, made the rounds, and people went nuts.
She captioned it: "If I had a penny for each time I dropped my phone on my face while laying in bed, I'd have 7 pennies."
And people related. Hard.
Apparently, falling phones have been known to cause injuries to the physiognomy.
Some people have devised strategies to avoid the dreaded drop — or having to hold their phones at all.
This whole conversation makes us want to slam a completely different thing into our faces: a palm. We can't help but ask: Why can't you people lie on your side?! And if that's not as comfortable — or muffles the sound in one ear if you're watching Netflix or something — then just hold your phone upright and prop yourself up on an extra pillow. Or, you know, get some sleep — you probably need it. There, problem solved.
