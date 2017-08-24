Who among us doesn't scroll through their phone before bed every single night? Don't tell us you never check Instagram "one last time" before drifting off to sleep.
The Twitter hive mind seems to think there's a hazard involved with all that pre-bed procrastination. Last night, a GIF of a girl dropping her phone on her face, posted by @miramimarie, made the rounds, and people went nuts.
She captioned it: "If I had a penny for each time I dropped my phone on my face while laying in bed, I'd have 7 pennies."
If I had a penny for each time I dropped my phone on my face while laying in bed, I'd have 7 pennies. pic.twitter.com/wdyDdAXBb9— Mirami Marie (@miramimarie) January 25, 2017
And people related. Hard.
The amount of times I drop my freaking phone on my face in bed is ridiculous— rach (@perseverxnce) August 22, 2017
If I had a dollar for every time I dropped my phone on my face while laying in bed pic.twitter.com/BVeI2Y62pe— Sam (@MsSamanthaMay) June 27, 2017
I drop my phone on my face most nights when I'm in bed. why can't I hold a phone normally??— Lucy Meggs (@lucykate98) August 22, 2017
Apparently, falling phones have been known to cause injuries to the physiognomy.
I've just dropped my phone on my face and bust my lip so I should probably take this as a sign to get out of bed pic.twitter.com/qKPyOgVUyk— Lauren? (@addisover) August 3, 2017
Some people have devised strategies to avoid the dreaded drop — or having to hold their phones at all.
so lazy I literally have a metal arm on my bed to avoid either having to hold my phone or dropping on my face pic.twitter.com/PWfVf3S118— e (@trucehaIsey) March 20, 2017
This whole conversation makes us want to slam a completely different thing into our faces: a palm. We can't help but ask: Why can't you people lie on your side?! And if that's not as comfortable — or muffles the sound in one ear if you're watching Netflix or something — then just hold your phone upright and prop yourself up on an extra pillow. Or, you know, get some sleep — you probably need it. There, problem solved.
