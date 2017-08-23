21 Times Kids Acted Alongside Their Famous Parents

Growing up, my favorite day of the year — after Christmas and the first day of summer — was Take Your Kids to Work Day. Instead of drudging through a day of school, I got to experience the the working world, made joyful and fun so childhood illusions wouldn't be shattered. The highlight of the day was the visit to the company store, when me and the other corporate offspring cashed in our “coupons” for five free items.
I doubt movie sets have standardized programs for actors taking their kids along, and they don’t have to. Instead of going to work for one day of pretend, actors' kids can legitimately work alongside their parents. Case in point: Later this year, 17-year-old Ella Travolta will be starring in The Life and Death of John Gotti alongside her father, John Travolta. She’ll be the latest in a long line of actors and actresses ushered into the film industry by their parents.
I walked away with five bottles of extra virgin olive oil the day I visited my dad at work. Ella Travolta will get an IMDb credit. She's not the only one. Bask in the times that kids acted alongside their parents onscreen, forever memorialized like one very high-quality home video.
