MTV Invites Transgender Military Members To The VMAs

In 2010, Lady Gaga expressed her opposition to the military's since-repealed"Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy when she walked the red carpet with four servicemen and a servicewoman who had been dismissed due to their sexuality. During last year's show, which was held several months before the 2016 presidential election, Lance Bass wore a "Love Trumps Hate" jacket and Beyoncé brought four mothers from the Black Lives Matter movement as her guests