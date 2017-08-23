A Target run is one of the most important rituals we have. You go in for one item, but end up spending hours wandering its delightful aisles, enjoying everything from home goods, to clothes and toiletries, and groceries.
Now, it looks like you might not have to even leave the house to experience the joys (and checkout lines) of a Target run: The beloved big-box is testing same day delivery. Yup, you read that right.
Target has been toying with revamping its grocery section for awhile now. According to Fortune, their food section only accounts for 20% of Target’s overall business. In hopes to change that, Target recently hired two new executives and introduced a new program called Restock, a next-day delivery service that allowed customers to buy household essentials with a low shipping fee — similar to Amazon Prime Pantry.
According to The Washington Post, Target started testing same day delivery on Monday in New York. Customers can choose to have their purchases delivered to their front door at a Target checkout. To accomplish speedy delivery, Target uses the transportation company they just acquired, called Grand Junction. Target's chief supply chain and logistics officer Arthur Valdez told Delish that "Grand Junction's technology and algorithms will help Target deliver to guests faster and more efficiently."
This same day delivery test is just the latest in Target’s transformation. It also puts the beloved store in the same arena as AmazonFresh, which has been dominating the grocery delivery game. (Not to mention that Amazon recently acquired Whole Foods to up its grocery game.) Target’s grocery program is only in testing, so it has no where near the reach of those shipping programs.
One thing’s for sure: Target’s big grocery news is intriguing. Next time you need to fill up your pantry, you might not need to make a Target run. Though until Target’s grocery delivery comes to you, enjoy your Target runs. Because who are we kidding– they’re delightful!
