The Only Labor Day Sales You Need To Know About — On Everything You Need In Your Home

Spring is commonly billed as a time of renewal and reinvention, and in the home, this usually means reluctantly Kondo-ing your clutter, redecorating, and maybe investing in a couple of big items you actually need.
But fall is also a great time for a home makeover. For starters, it's a season that buzzes with energy — a perfect moment to start anew. Plus, you're more likely to have opportunities to host guests coming up (hello, Thanksgiving). Perhaps the best excuse to spruce up your home come autumn, though? All those sweet Labor Day sales — many of which start super-early this year.
We put together a handy list of the best ones, courtesy of Good Housekeeping and Deal News. Here's where you can get the best deals on furniture, gadgets, and more, this Labor Day weekend.
Target
Get 30% off furniture and other home items, plus an extra 15% off until Monday with the code LABORDAY.
Best Buy
Get 30% off select appliances and free delivery on appliances over $399. Buy a Samsung Family Hub 2.0 refrigerator and get a $100 gift card.
Home Depot
Walmart
Save on appliances, home goods, and much more. Walmart releases its Labor Day deals on September 2, but they only last until Monday — so make sure you're ready.
Overstock.com
eBay
eBay is offering 40% off furniture, pool supplies, appliances, and more for a limited time. You can save on kitchen brands like KitchenAid, Cuisinart, and Breville.
JCPenney
Mattress sales are particularly awesome this year. JCPenney is slashing mattress prices by up to 60% starting on August 25, and also offering discounts on luggage, bedding, kitchen appliances, and more. DealNews also predicts big sales on mattresses at US-Mattress, Sears, and Walmart, given how good the deals were last year.
