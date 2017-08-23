Are you an HGTV addict who's always wanted to have their home made over by a pro while the cameras roll? This fall, your dreams could come true.
Ikea is launching season 4 of Home Tour, a series in which a squad of five design experts traverses the United States to help Americans inject a bit of Scandinavian-chic into their living spaces — or at least become a little more organized. (Using Ikea products, of course.)
And you could be on the show! Apply here. The new season — which has visited 21 locations since 2014 — plans to cover four metro areas: Philadelphia; New York City and New Jersey; Washington, D.C.; and Boston. "We're looking for a variety of living situations and home challenges to tackle, so that the resulting makeover videos can help inspire as many people as possible!" Kerri Homsher, Ikea Home Tour project manager, told Refinery29.
Philly is up first: You can submit from today until September 24. If you're in the NYC and New Jersey area, you can submit between October 9 and November 12. D.C. residents can send in their "befores" from January 1 to February 4, 2018. And Bostonians have from February 26 to April 1, 2018. You can look for updates on the tour on its website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or search the hashtag #IkeaHomeTour, or check out the Home Tour Pinterest board to see before and after images from the makeovers.
"Decorating can be daunting to most people for a variety of different reasons — from lack of design expertise to time or financial constraints — but we believe every American deserves a home that looks good, works well, and is friendly to their wallet," said Homsher.
So if you live in one of those East Coast markets and your home is badly in need of a makeover, maybe it's time to get your application ready.
