Update: Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin clarified to Entertainment Weekly that he does, in fact, watch the HBO series inspired by his books. In an email to EW, Martin said that he does watch the series, but he's behind on the current season since he was recently on vacation.
This story was originally published on August 23.
In a recent interview with Metro, the Game of Thrones book series' author said that he doesn't watch the HBO series based on his works. He also highlighted the differences between his books and the show, which has since surpassed the books, plot-wise. (Martin has been working on The Winds of Winter, the book series' next installment, for six years.)
"The book series and TV adaptation go their separate ways," Martin said to Metro. "On the screen, characters are killed right and left. About 20 of them have died already which are quite alive to me and will appear in a new book."
As for when The Winds of Winter is coming, Martin doesn't seem to have a set date in mind. And he doesn't want you to criticize his writing schedule, either.
"I did not start to write slower over the years," Martin told Metro. "I was working on the first book for six years and four years on the second one. Fantasists who release their novels every year do not offer books of large volume. These are not 1.5k pages like mine, but, for example, 500. In addition, I have not become younger. Age does not add enthusiasm."
In the past, Martin has addressed some of the show's differences from the books. Last May, for instance, Martin suggested that Hodor's death will play out differently in the book series. Still, it sounds like he's fine with the fact the HBO drama is now ahead of his work, even if he doesn't have time to watch it.
