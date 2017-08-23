This Dry Shampoo Works As Well As Baby Powder — Without The Residue

Here is an unfortunate truth: A lot of dry shampoos feel and look like baby powder. And while using the real thing worked for my blonde roommate in college, it doesn't work for me — especially when I'm trying to extend my four-day hairstyle to five. To do that, I need a formula that's invisible and lightweight. Up until this summer, that was hard to come by, but then I met Bumble & Bumble's new dry shampoos.
The salon brand is known for its Prêt-à-powder, an oil-erasing product you distribute to greasy roots. It definitely gives you the kind of volume that could compete with Dolly Parton, but it's not as practical for sprinkling on fast and can make for quite a mess when you have zero time to clean up. Luckily, the newest versions come with the same great formula in spray form — making it both easy and effective.
Both Prêt-à-powder Trés Invisible and Très (Nourishing) Invisible Dry Shampoo are invisible upgrades from the OG product, only these leave behind zero evidence of white residue. So, brunettes, blondes, redheads, or people with Manic Panic green hair are safe. Plus, even though it still has the same formula that will soak up any oil on your scalp and add a little lift to your roots, there's more. To avoid drying out the hair, B&b infused hydrating hibiscus extract into the Nourishing spray so you can reap all the oil-absorbing benefits without having to sacrifice soft ends and a healthy shine. That's the dream.
Both dry shampoos launch August 24 for $29 each on the brand's site and Sephora. But if you can't wait that long, the new arrivals are exclusively available right now on Sephora's app.
