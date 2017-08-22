Riley Keough Just Launched A Production Company

Golden Globe nominee Riley Keough and producer Gina Gammell have launched a new production company, Deadline reports.
The company, Felix Culpa, has already acquired the rights to three books and will collaborate on film and TV projects with producers including Studio 8, Scott Free, Pilgrim Media Group, and Regan Arts.
"Gina and I are so excited to launch Felix Culpa with three distinctive, character-driven stories," said Keough, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance on The Girlfriend Experience. "We are, very simply, lovers of film and literature. Our company is dedicated to developing material that gives a voice to talent and stories that deserve attention and need to be heard."
Felix Culpa has acquired the rights to Lydia Millet’s thriller Sweet Lamb of Heaven: A Novel, Christopher Sebela’s graphic novel series Heartthrob, and the biography The Curse of Beauty: The Scandalous & Tragic Life of Audrey Munson, America’s First Supermodel.
"While Riley and I are interested in telling all kinds of human stories, as women filmmakers, we are proud that the first three projects out of the gate for Felix Culpa happen to feature wild, complicated, intelligent female protagonists," Gammell said. "We look forward to discovering new, compelling material to bring to the screen."
Sweet Lamb of Heaven is an intense domestic thriller that follows a woman fleeing her estranged husband, while Heartthrob tells the story of a woman who receives a heart transplant and then falls in love with a master thief who also happens to be the donor. The Curse of Beauty is a thoughtful, investigative look into the life and death of 1920s actress and artist model Audrey Munson.
Felix Culpa's first three productions sound incredibly promising, and we can't wait to see what else the company has in store.
