Linkin Park To Host Public Event Honoring Chester Bennington

Linkin Park is scheduling a public event to honor late singer Chester Bennington's life and legacy, Billboard reports.
The band announced the upcoming memorial service, which at this time does not have a set date, via Twitter on Tuesday, just over one month since Bennington tragically took his own life on July 20.
"Just wanted to say thank you to all our fans around the world for the tremendous outpouring of love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time," the band's social media message to fans began.
It continued: "The five of us are so grateful for all of your support as we heal and build the future of Linkin Park. We are working on a special public event in Los Angeles to honor Chester's memory and look forward to sharing details with you soon."
Billboard notes that Los Angeles is Bennington's hometown, and that if the band played together at the tribute, it would be the first time they've publicly performed since the late frontman's death. Linkin Park, along with Blink-182, have canceled their co-headlining tour dates.
On July 24, just four days after Bennington's suicide, the band released a heartbreaking letter to the man they'd worked alongside with for over two decades on Twitter, in which they expressed their "grief and denial" and praised him for touching "so many lives, maybe even more than you realized."
They also acknowledged Bennington's emotional and addiction struggles, saying that "the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal" and that "it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you."
Though the band didn't say exactly how they would proceed after Bennington's passing, the letter did say that music would always be part of who they are.
"Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable," the note concluded. "While we don't know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift."
