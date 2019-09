Forever 21 Launched Size-Inclusive Denim, But We Have Some Questions

Here's the thing, Forever 21 has done a great job with its plus-size offering; since 2009, it's been selling on-trend items for women sizes XL to 3X. And we applaud the retailer for that. But, since the store has been called out for its off sizing in the past , we asked them to clarify what 12x12's sizes actually means — and frankly, we're a little disappointed. Here's the breakdown provided: small is equivalent to a size 2/4; medium to 6/8; large to 10/12; 1X to 14; 2X to 16; and 3X to 18. If the average woman in America is a size 14/16 , shouldn't a "size-inclusive" line offer well beyond that? (To put it into industry context, Torrid and Eloquii both offer up to a 28, while Premme offers up to a 30).